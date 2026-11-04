Benson's team launches transition website for Michigan gubernatorial term

Michigan's incoming governor, Jocelyn Benson, has launched a transition website to provide details and serve as an information hub before her Jan. 1 inauguration.

CBS News projected Benson as the winner of the race early Wednesday.

Benson and her running mate, Winnie Brinks, will be the first female duo to lead the executive branch of Michigan's government. The Democrat takes over for Gretchen Whitmer, who was term limited. Whitmer's lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist, is projected as the winner of Michigan's Secretary of State role.

The transition website will remain online until the inauguration, her team said. There will be information on how to apply for positions or appointments within the administration, as well as details about the inauguration celebrations.

"I'm honored to be Michigan's next governor. Over the course of this campaign, we have heard from people across the state who want to join our team and help serve the people of Michigan," Benson said. "We are looking for hardworking and talented applicants who are committed to making government work well and who share our vision of lowering costs and growing our economy."