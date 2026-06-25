Eminem's ex wife Kim Mathers fails to appear for court hearings following DUI, prosecutors say

A Macomb County judge issued two bench warrants against Kim Mathers, the ex-wife of rapper Eminem, after she failed to appear for court hearings following a DUI last month.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 51-year-old Mathers of Chesterfield did not appear for an adjourned bond-violation hearing and sentencing after pleading no contest on May 11 to operating while intoxicated. Mathers was accused of being impaired when she crashed into a truck on Feb. 16.

Days later, on May 14, Mathers was arrested again for a separate OWI incident and was arraigned on May 28. Prosecutors say Mathers failed to appear for a probable cause conference on Wednesday in that case.

Additionally, prosecutors say Mathers failed her alcohol monitoring device four times since May 28.

"We really need to think about public safety. When an individual repeatedly drives while intoxicated and then fails to appear for critical court proceedings, it calls into question whether existing measures are sufficient to protect the public and ensure compliance with the judicial process. My office will continue to seek appropriate action to safeguard the community and uphold the integrity of the court system," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.