Demolition begins at Belle Isle's former zoo site to prepare for new nature area

Demolition has begun at the former Safariland zoo structures on Belle Isle as part of a redevelopment and update for the island on the Detroit River.

"The majority of the site will be restored to natural habitat with opportunity for the public to enjoy accessible trails throughout and new canal access," a Michigan Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman said.

Belle Isle Park is a 985-acre Michigan DNR site near downtown Detroit, with views of both Michigan and Ontario. There is an aquarium, a nature center run by the Detroit Zoo, a garden and a conservatory on the island.

The Safariland area operated until 2002. Since the zoo site's closure, the DNR said, much of the infrastructure, buildings and boardwalk have deteriorated and become "safety risks to the public."

With the help of $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, state officials were able to schedule the demolition to start in November. That work will continue for the next few weeks.

The DNR said that ARPA money allocated to Michigan will also be used toward the cost of deferred maintenance, such as repairs to the James Scott Memorial Fountain and a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at Belle Isle Aquarium.

The Safariland area work includes removing the deteriorating zoo buildings and removing invasive species to allow for the redevelopment in that area. An ecologist and forester were assigned by the DNR to work with the contractor to ensure that numerous oak trees that are over 100 years old are protected during demolition.

The DNR said the current work will also take into account the island's habitat areas, which are known to be used by endangered species of fox snake and bats.

The plans for natural spaces and trails in the former zoo site came about through public meetings and other feedback projects.

