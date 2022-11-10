Bedrock to open first "carrier hotel" data center in Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Bedrock, Detroit's largest real-estate developer, and Raeden, a digital infrastructure platform provider, are partnering to bring an independent carrier hotel to Detroit.

The carrier hotel will begin operating in November and will centralize internet connectivity and technology services, Bedrock announced in a news release.

"The introduction and added value of the carrier hotel is a significant milestone as we continue to position Detroit as one of the most connected and technologically advanced cities in the United States," said Michael Osment, Chief Technology Officer at Bedrock. "This is the first in a series of steps by Bedrock to strategically activate local technology assets to bring a faster, more efficient and readily available networking platform to the Detroit market."

It will be located within Bedrock's property at 615 West Lafayette.

The carrier hotel will enable access to services, decrease deployment timelines and lower costs, since each building will not require individual internet installations.

Through this centralized data center, Bedrock tenants will experience faster access and it will expand internet access throughout Detroit.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bedrock and view the Detroit carrier hotel as catalytic to our overall mission, which is to partner with real estate owners to optimize latent digital tenancy opportunities within their portfolios," said Kari Schrader, Raeden's Chief Executive Officer. "Through the development of the carrier hotel and future integration between Bedrock's portfolio and Raeden's services, we believe Detroit will become one of the most connected cities in the United States."

In the news release, officials say they plan to open additional data centers over the next 12 months.