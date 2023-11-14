Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Bedrock launches Holly Trolley in Detroit amid holiday season

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023 03:37

(CBS DETROIT) - The holiday season is here, and Bedrock is launching free cable rides through downtown Detroit.

From Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, the All Aboard Holly Trolley will make five stops:

  • Book Tower on Washington Boulevard
  • Capitol Park at the corner of State and Shelby streets
  • Campus Martius Park
  • Parker's Alley
  • Columbia Street near Woodward Avenue

The trolley will run every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will transport up to 30 riders.

For more information, visit Decked Out Detroit's website.

Bedrock launching Holly Trolley in Detroit
The trolley will run every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Bedrock

First published on November 14, 2023 / 7:26 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.