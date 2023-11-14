Bedrock launches Holly Trolley in Detroit amid holiday season
(CBS DETROIT) - The holiday season is here, and Bedrock is launching free cable rides through downtown Detroit.
From Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, the All Aboard Holly Trolley will make five stops:
- Book Tower on Washington Boulevard
- Capitol Park at the corner of State and Shelby streets
- Campus Martius Park
- Parker's Alley
- Columbia Street near Woodward Avenue
The trolley will run every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will transport up to 30 riders.
For more information, visit Decked Out Detroit's website.
