Bedrock launches Holly Trolley in Detroit amid holiday season

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The holiday season is here, and Bedrock is launching free cable rides through downtown Detroit.

From Nov. 9 through Jan. 7, the All Aboard Holly Trolley will make five stops:

Book Tower on Washington Boulevard

Capitol Park at the corner of State and Shelby streets

Campus Martius Park

Parker's Alley

Columbia Street near Woodward Avenue

The trolley will run every 15 minutes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It will transport up to 30 riders.

For more information, visit Decked Out Detroit's website.