4 Michigan cities, including Detroit, move up on Orkin's annual bedbug report

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint and Lansing are among the cities where bedbug complaints were on the rise in the past year, according to a report from pest control service company Orkin.

Chicago tops the list of metro areas – for the fifth year in a row – as the location where the company had the most calls, with Cleveland close behind. But Detroit moved up three spots to place third on the overall list.

Grand Rapids moved up seven spots to seventh place. Flint moved up seven spots to 16th overall, and Lansing moved up four spots to 48th overall.

The rankings are based on numbers from metro areas where Orkin handled bedbug treatments, whether from residential or commercial sites. The time frame in review was mid-May 2024 to mid-May 2025.

"Bedbugs are some of the most resilient pests in the world, making them extremely difficult to control if brought into a home or hotel," Ben Hottel, Orkin entomologist, said in the report.

But cities such as Philadelphia and New York have seen some success in controlling the pests, the company said.

"As summer travel picks up, it is critical that people know the best ways to identify, prevent and control these pests," Hottel said.

Bedbugs are oval-shaped, brown and just under a quarter-inch in length, or about the size of an apple seed, the company said. They feed on mammal blood, particularly humans, and are most active at night. The bite might not be noticed at first, but the skin location often will become irritated. Since they can cling to fabrics and items such as luggage and other personal belongings, it's possible for someone to accidentally transport the insects to another location.

Orkin gives the following recommendations:

Lift sheets, curtains and cushions before sleeping in a room to check for signs of bedbugs. Look for stains on the fabric, which can be signs of bedbugs feeding. Another indicator could be any musty smell.

Keep luggage stored on racks, away from the bed or other furniture, when traveling.

Place all dryer-safe clothing that was in the luggage in the dryer for 30 to 45 minutes at a high heat setting after returning home.

Hospitality teams should be trained to look for bedbug issues when checking a room.

If there are signs of bedbugs, seek the help of a professional to launch a response.