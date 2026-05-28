Beautiful weather in store for Detroit Grand Prix weekend

Racing fans, grab your sunglasses.

The Detroit Grand Prix is back, and the weather is expected to be ideal for the three-day event.

Following a brief midweek surge into the 80s, a weak cold front has swept through Southeast Michigan, ushering in lower humidity and a stretch of highly comfortable, dry weather.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

This means prime conditions for enjoying the races, downtown, and riverfront activities without sweating completely in the heat.

Here is the day-by-day trackside forecast for the Detroit Grand Prix weekend:

Friday, May 29: Fifth Third Bank Free Prix Day

Friday kicks off the weekend with "Free Prix Day," where fans can access more than half the venue for free. Temperatures will be the warmest of the weekend, touching 80 to 82 degrees.

The humidity will remain in check, but with the sun, it will definitely feel like summer.

Saturday, May 30: Chevrolet Sports Car Classic

Saturday brings a noticeable, refreshing drop in temperatures, making it arguably the most comfortable day of the weekend.

Crisp, low-humidity temperatures and plenty of sunshine will hang around with a high near 69 degrees.

Sunday, May 31: Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Temperatures will rebound slightly into the upper 70s just in time for the green flag to drop on the race at 12:30 p.m.

Plenty of sunshine will last through the day.

Even though the humidity will be low and the temperatures comfortable, the sun is strong.

The UV levels are peaking, and the sun reflecting off the downtown buildings and the Detroit River can accelerate a sunburn.

Don't let the cool breeze fool you; bring plenty of sunscreen, stay hydrated, and keep those sunglasses handy.