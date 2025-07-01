Watch CBS News
Beach advisories issued for two Oakland County parks

By
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
/ CBS Detroit

Beach advisories have been issued for two public park locations in Oakland County, Michigan, due to bacteria concerns.

The Oakland County Health Department issued an "avoid swimming" notice Monday for Dodge Park #4 Beach, which is on Cass Lake in Waterford, based on results from the most recent tests. 

The health department also issued a similar advisory Monday for Thelma Spencer Park at Carter Lake in Rochester Hills. 

Oakland County monitors 100 beaches on 70 lakes during the summer season with tests for E. coli bacteria, which can cause stomach cramps, nausea, fever and other symptoms in people. If a particular site does not meet the testing standard, the health department orders it closed until further testing improves. 

