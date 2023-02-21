Barricaded gunman surrenders peacefully after situation in Grosse Pointe Shores

GROSSE POINTE SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A barricaded gunman situation in Grosse Pointe Shores ended peacefully Monday night.

The incident happened on Monday, Feb. 20, at an address on Briarcliff Drive.

When police arrived at the location, they found one person outside of the home. This person told officers that their spouse was intoxicated, emotionally unstable, and had weapons inside the house.

According to the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety, officers could see the subject inside the home, pacing from room to room.

Police say they could see a weapon inside the home, and the individual would walk by it, make gestures to pick it up, and then walk would walk away.

"To have a peaceful ending, the decision was made to activate the Eastern Wayne County Special Response Team, who has negotiators and more experience and these incidents," said the Grosse Pointe Shores Department of Public Safety. "Once on scene, the SRT team followed their protocol, and after a short standoff, the subject did surrender peacefully."

After the individual peacefully surrendered, they were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated by medical staff.