Detroit school district pulls sponsorship from Barack Obama Leadership Academy

The Barack Obama Leadership Academy will lose its affiliation with Detroit Public Schools Community District as of June 30.

While this step on its own merits doesn't close the public charter school, it does force the academy to find a new charter provider on short notice.

A rally took place Wednesday in front of the Fisher Building on West Grand Boulevard in Detroit, timed with a Detroit Public Schools Community District Board of Directors committee of the whole meeting. This was in the aftermath of the district board having earlier called for a study session to discuss charter schools' authorization.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to academy leadership for comment.

Michigan has allowed public school academies, also known as charter schools, since 1993, according to the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools.

There are about 360 such schools in the state. Most operate with a contract through the local school district. Those schools also can be under contract to a university or community college. Michigan public charter schools do not charge tuition as they receive state money, and the State Department of Education says all charter school teachers must be certified.

Barack Obama Leadership Academy, located on East Canfield Street, serves students in grades K-8. The school's website says it emphasizes the State of Michigan's core curriculum with small-group instruction, supplemented with stories of African people who made accomplishments related to the students' studies. The school is also affiliated with the Leader In Me program.

Classes for the 2025-26 school year started Aug. 25. Eighth-grade graduation is scheduled for June 5.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District issued a statement Wednesday, saying that Barack Obama Leadership Academy has breached its contract in some key areas.

First, the academy's "current budget is unsustainable" as the school has more expenses than revenue.

More significantly, the academy's "academic performance continues to be lower than neighborhood schools," the district said.

"The fact is that the vast majority of the District's neighborhood schools near BOLA and its AFC schools are outperforming BOLA in literacy and math proficiency rates," the district said.

In addition, only 25% of the academy's teachers are currently certified. The district said that the teachers are working as a daily substitute or under a permit from the State of Michigan to teach while they work on a certificate.

"BOLA can engage seven other charter authorizers in Detroit to remain open. It is in BOLA's best interest to use its time, resources, and supporters to secure another authorizer to continue school operations next school year," the district said.