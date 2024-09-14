Baltimore Orioles top the Detroit Tigers 4-2

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

Macomb County school district cancels class over threat, 11 charged in UM protests and more stories

A ninth inning rally from Detroit fell short Saturday as they lost to the Baltimore Orioles 4-2.

Gunnar Henderson homered and doubled to help the Baltimore Orioles in their win.

The Tigers trailed 4-0 going into the ninth on Saturday, but Parker Meadows ended Detroit's scoreless streak at 15 innings with a homer off Seranthony Domínguez. Colt Keith followed with a single, but Domínguez retired Kerry Carpenter and Riley Greene on deep flyballs.

Henderson drove in two runs and scored twice to help the Orioles move within two games of the AL East-leading Yankees. The All-Star shortstop tripled with two out in the ninth for Baltimore's only hit in a 1-0 loss to Detroit on Friday night.

Wenceel Pérez struck out, but reached first when the ball got away from James McCann. Spencer Torkelson made it 4-2 with an RBI single before Zach McKinstry grounded out to first.

The Tigers (76-73) had won five of six. They are trying to track down the Twins for the third AL wild card.

Corbin Burnes (14-8) pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for Baltimore. He struck out seven and walked one.

Beau Brieske tossed a scoreless first inning to become the first Tigers pitcher to start on back-to-back days since Hal Newhouser in 1946.

He retired the first four batters on Friday, but walked the first two hitters on Saturday before Anthony Santander grounded into a 3-6-1 double play. He then struck out Adley Rutschman to record an MLB-record fourth straight start without allowing a hit.

After walking to start the game, Henderson doubled off Ty Madden (1-1) in the third and scored on Cedric Mullins' base hit.

Baltimore added three runs in the seventh.

With one out, Kenta Maeda hit Emmanuel Rivera with a pitch. Rivera took third on Livan Soto's double and scored on McCann's sacrifice fly. Henderson followed with a 106.7-mph line drive into the service tunnel behind the right-field fence.

Henderson has 37 homers on the season. He has scored 113 runs, the most by an Oriole since Roberto Alomar's franchise-record 132 in 1996.

UP NEXT

The teams finish the series on Sunday afternoon in a game moved to 12:10 p.m. because of the Lions-Buccaneers game next door at Ford Field. Baltimore LHP Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA) will face RHP Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA).