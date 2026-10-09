Baby dies after SUV, pickup, collide on 25 Mile Road in Macomb Township, deputies say

A baby that was in a rear passenger seat died as a result of a head-on crash involving a pickup and a sport utility vehicle on Thursday in Macomb County, Michigan.

The collision happened about 11:08 a.m. on 25 Mile Road at Petunia Drive in Macomb Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a gray Ford Bronco Sport was westbound on 25 Mile Road when the driver tried to turn southbound onto Petunia Drive. The SUV turned into the path of a white Ford F-350 that was eastbound on 25 Mile Road, and the vehicles collided head-on, deputies said.

In the aftermath, a baby who was secured in a child safety seat in the rear passenger area of the SUV was found to be unresponsive.

Deputies said "good Samaritans" at the scene began performing CPR on the child until first responders arrived. Macomb Township Fire Department personnel and Macomb County Sheriff's Office deputies then continued lifesaving efforts. The baby was taken to an area hospital and later transferred to a trauma center. Depsite those efforts, the child died as a result of injuries from the crash.

The SUV driver, a 35-year-old woman from Chesterfield, and the pickup driver, a 35-year-old man from Macomb Township, both had minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office Crash Investigation Team also responded to the scene, and the investigation continues. That section of 25 Mile Road, between Garfield Road and Hayes Road, was closed during the on-scene investigation.

"The Macomb County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest sympathies to the infant's family and loved ones during this difficult time," deputies said.