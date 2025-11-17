Automotive battery manufacturer to close Auburn Hills, Midland sites

An automotive battery manufacturer is closing its Auburn Hills and Midland sites in Michigan, with 324 people to lose their jobs during the next few months.

The details of the layoffs were related in WARN Act notices filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Freudenberg ePower Systems said it is closing the Freudenberg Battery Power Systems and XALT Energy MI site at 1121 Centre Road, Auburn Hills. It is also closing the Freudenberg / XALT Energy MI site at 2700 S. Saginaw Road in Midland.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act, requires companies going through mass layoffs and/or site closures to issue advance public notice to the state's labor department, should that step meet certain requirements for the size of the company or the number of people involved.

The first layoffs are expected Dec. 29 and will continue in waves through June 30.

The affected job descriptions include research chemist, mechanical engineer and operations technician.