Authorities search for suspect who assaulted 66-year-old Livingston County man in road rage incident

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection to assaulting a 66-year-old man and leaving him lying in the road with head trauma.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, deputies were dispatched to Latson Road, north of Grand River, in Genoa Township, after receiving reports of an assault.

Several people called 911 and said a man physically assaulted another man after a traffic altercation. They said the victim was left lying in the road, and the man who assaulted him fled the area.

When deputies arrived, they found the 66-year-old Genoa Township man lying in the road with head trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told deputies a man driving a silver or beige 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu exited his vehicle and assaulted the victim.

A passenger also exited the Malibu but did not assault the 66-year-old. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Latson Road from Grand Oaks Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 517-546-8477.