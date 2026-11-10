Authorities respond to reported threat at Dakota High School in Macomb Township

A high school in Macomb County was targeted by a reported threat, adding to a growing list of schools in Metro Detroit facing alleged threats in recent days.

According to the Chippewa Valley Schools district, officials learned of the reported threat at Dakota High School on Tuesday, prompting a school hold. Officials say other schools, Seneca, Ojibwa, and Cheyenne, were placed in a "secure" status, meaning no one was allowed to enter or leave.

Officials say investigators determined that the threat was not credible. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it was investigating the alleged threat.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our highest priority. We take every report seriously and work closely with law enforcement to ensure appropriate safety protocols are followed," the district said.

"We appreciate the quick response and support of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and the cooperation of our students and staff. We also appreciate your patience as we work through this situation. We will provide you with updates as soon as possible."

In addition to Dakota High School, officials at Northville High School said police responded on Tuesday to a reported threat, which was also deemed not credible.

According to Northville Township police, the high school received the call at about noon. Northville Township and Canton police responded to the scene. Superintendent RJ Webber says the immediate lockdown occurred during lunchtime, and students were dismissed and asked to leave their backpacks behind. Webber says police swept the parking lot, but nothing was found.

On Monday, Dearborn Heights Superintendent Mark Kleinhans said Bedford Elementary received a voicemail with a threatening message over the weekend. School officials called 911 after retrieving the voicemail on Monday, prompting an evacuation.

Classes resumed on Tuesday.

In Dearborn, Superintendent Mike Esseily said multiple schools in their district received voicemails with automated robocall bomb threats. Esseily said Dearborn police worked with federal authorities to investigate the threats.