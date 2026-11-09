Police investigate bomb threats at schools in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights

Schools in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights said on Monday that they received reports of a bomb threat.

The threats were not determined to be credible, but officials from the Dearborn Heights School District and Dearborn Public Schools say steps were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Dearborn Heights Superintendent Mark Kleinhans said Bedford Elementary received a voicemail with a threatening message over the weekend. School officials called 911 after retrieving the voicemail on Monday. Officials say the school was evacuated, and they urged parents and students to return home as they were arriving for the day.

Kleinhans says classes will resume on Tuesday.

"We are grateful for the quick response and partnership of the Dearborn Heights Police Department and appreciate their diligence in helping ensure the safety of our school community," Kleinhans said.

In Dearborn, Superintendent Mike Esseily said multiple schools in their district received voicemails with automated robocall bomb threats. Esseily said Dearborn police worked with federal authorities to investigate the threats.

"We appreciate the swift response of our staff and local authorities, and we continue to work with the FBI to provide what information we can to identify and track the source of these calls," Esseily said. "We understand that hearing about incidents like this can be unsettling for families, and please know that we take every threat seriously regardless of its nature or credibility."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights police departments and is awaiting a response.