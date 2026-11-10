Northville High School placed on lockdown after threatening phone call, police say

Northville High School has been placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after the school received a threatening phone call, police said.

According to Northville Township police, the high school received a threatening phone call around noon on Tuesday, and the school was placed on lockdown as police investigated.

Authorities say that based on the "current information available, there is not a credible threat."

Police have brought in a K-9 unit to assist with the investigation. Neighboring law enforcement agencies are also responding.

Six Mile Road, between Beck and Sheldon roads near the school, was temporarily closed as a result of the investigation. Northville Township police said that section of Six Mile Road was back open at about 2:49 p.m.

Parents and guardians are being asked to stay away from the school and instead go to Ward Church at 40000 Six Mile Road. Police say preparations are being made for student dismissal.

The Michigan school safety tipline program is known as OK2SAY. The program provides steps that anyone can use, 24/7, to report potentially harmful or criminal activities involving students or a school campus.