Authorities have responded to a house explosion reported in Westland, Michigan, on Monday.

The explosion happened at about 6:50 p.m. in the 31000 block of Calhoun Court. Authorities say no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

This story is developing.

CBS News Detroit