Australian teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to northern Michigan girl

A 28-year-old Australian schoolteacher is accused of sending inappropriate messages on social media to a northern Michigan girl, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies began investigating the incident in October 2023 after responding to a home in East Bay Township for a report of a girl who said she received inappropriate messages from adult men through social media sites.

Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau worked with Homeland Security Investigations in Sault Ste. Marie to complete search warrants and examine devices for digital evidence.

Through a joint effort with the Australian Federal Police, a 28-year-old male teacher from Australia was identified as the suspect.

The man was recently charged in Australia with possessing child abuse material and obtaining or using a carriage service, deputies said. He is currently awaiting his next court date in Australia.