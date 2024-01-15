Watch CBS News
Auburn Hills police advising drivers to avoid part of southbound I-75 due to multiple accidents

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Auburn Hills Police Department is asking drivers to avoid part of southbound I-75 Monday morning due to multiple accidents. 

At 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 15, the police department alerted drivers to avoid southbound I-75 between Lapeer and Joslyn roads. 

No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information is made available.

