Auburn Hills police advising drivers to avoid part of southbound I-75 due to multiple accidents
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Auburn Hills Police Department is asking drivers to avoid part of southbound I-75 Monday morning due to multiple accidents.
At 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 15, the police department alerted drivers to avoid southbound I-75 between Lapeer and Joslyn roads.
No other information has been released at this time. This story will be updated when more information is made available.
