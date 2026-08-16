Woman killed in ATV crash in southern Michigan, law enforcement says

A 26-year-old woman is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in the Branch County, Michigan, community of Union Township on Friday night.

According to the Michigan State Police, the collision happened around 9 p.m. along Sullivan Road near Braucker Road. Investigators said the woman, from Union City, Michigan, was operating the ATV westbound on Sullivan Road when she lost control of it after passing another vehicle.

"The ATV left the roadway and struck a tree," the state law enforcement agency said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts. According to officials, she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol "is believed to be a factor."

As of Sunday morning, the agency is investigating the crash.

Union Township is around 40 miles southeast of Kalamazoo, Michigan.