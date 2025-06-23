Watch CBS News
Attempted home invasion results in arrest; over $1,000 in damage to home

By
One man was arrested after an attempted home invasion in Oakland County, Michigan, the Bloomfield Township Police Department reported. 

The call to 911 was made about 1:40 a.m. Saturday from a resident near Quartron and Lasher roads who said a man was striking the home's front door with a knife and attempting to kick in the door. The caller added that the suspect was dressed all in black. 

When police arrived on scene, they found the suspect still on the front porch of the home. A knife was found on a window ledge near the front door. There was visible damage to the front door and its jam. 

The suspect, later identified as Peter Chan-Woong Chung, 37, of Birmingham, was placed under arrest for attempted home invasion-first degree. Chung had an arraignment hearing Sunday, where bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety/10%. He is due back in court July 3. 

Over $1,000 in property damage resulted from the incident, the report said. 

