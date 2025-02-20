Man who tried to rob Metro Detroit donut shop fatally shot by employee, police say

Mother charged in abandonment case; cleanup after Detroit water main break; and more top stories.

A man who police say attempted to commit armed robbery of a Clinton Township, Michigan, donut shop and was shot by a store employee has died, officials said.

Clinton Township police responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Golden Donuts in the 34000 block of Harper Avenue around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say a man, believed to be in his mid-30s, entered the business with a firearm and demanded cash. An employee then drew a gun and fired a shot, which police believe struck the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified, drove away from the scene and was later located by police a short distance away. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and the man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died as a result of injuries.

Detectives interviewed the donut shop employee, who was released pending further investigation. Police say the case remains open.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7857.