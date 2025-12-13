Sterling Heights man to face trial in assault at Bemis Junior High

A Sterling Heights, Michigan, man will face trial on charges relating to striking a school safety officer and principal with his vehicle.

Lemuel Young, 45, has waived a preliminary exam, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. With that procedure waived at the district court level, the case advances to Macomb County Circuit Court. The circuit court arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 29.

Young is facing two counts of felonious assault, each a four-year felony.

The assaults happened Dec. 4 at Bemis Junior High School on 19 Mile Road in Sterling Heights, which is part of the Utica Community Schools district.

Multiple vehicles were blocking the bus lane that day at the junior high school campus. Prosecutors said when a school safety officer approached Young's vehicle and asked him to move, he refused. As the school safety officer walked in front of the vehicle, authorities said, Young moved it forward and struck the officer's legs.

A school principal was called over and he also asked Young to move. But the driver also refused that request, prosecutors said. While the principal was in front of the vehicle, he was struck three times.

Young was also ordered by the court to not enter the premises of Bemis Junior High School or possess any weapons.