Arts, Beats & Eats releases music lineup headlined by Halestorm, Belle Biv Devoe and Collective Soul

(CBS DETROIT) - Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats & Eats announced its music lineup, with Halestorm, Collective Soul, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Belle Biv Devoe headlining the annual four-day event. 

More than 200 musical acts will perform across nine stages. 

Festival tickets are $7 in advance and can be purchased here. Festival hours are Sept. 1-3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Jim Beam National Stage

Friday, Sept. 1

Birds Of Prey (Americana/Bluegrass) – 5 p.m.

Rumours (Fleetwood Mac Tribute) – 6 p.m.

American Authors (Pop-Rock) – 7:30 p.m.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (Rock) – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Priority Health Zumbathon (Zumba) – 10 a.m.

Brayden (Pop/R&B) – 5 p.m.

The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute) – 6 p.m.

Collective Soul (Rock) – 7:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Halestorm (Rock) – 9:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Ryan Jay (Country/Rock) – 5 p.m.

Dillon Carmichael (Country) – 6:30 p.m.

Randy Houser (Country) – 7:30 p.m.

Russell Dickerson (Country) – 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 4

Damon Terrell (Jazz/Funk) – 3 p.m.

Your Generation in Concert (Tribute) – 4 p.m.

The Purple xPeRIeNCE (Prince Tribute) – 6:15 p.m.

Bell Biv DeVoe (R&B) – 7:45 p.m. 

For a full list of musical performances and schedules, visit here.

