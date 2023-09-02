Arts, Beats & Eats Festival features area for cannabis selling, consumption

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For the first time, the Arts, Beats and Eats Festival is featuring a designated area for selling and consuming cannabis.

House of Dank has been a part of the festival for three years, but this summer marks the first time a cannabis zone has been approved at the longtime festival.

Mike Dilaura, Chief Corporate Officer of House of Dank, says it has been a long and regulatory-filled road, but the city council eventually got on board.

"Not only did they say, 'Yes,' but it was unanimous this time," said Dilaura.

Royal Oak Mayor Mike Fournier says the cannabis area is novel but shouldn't be a distraction.

"We decided to try something a little new this year. But it's important to know that this event is family-friendly. The focus has and will continue, like the last 14 years, always be about the arts, the beats, and the eats," Fournier said.

Dank Way is the largest event of its kind in Michigan. The 21 and over event is fully enclosed, so outsiders cannot see anything cannabis related, and is equipped with more than 60 industrial fans and charcoal filters to ensure no smells escape.

Inside, festival-goers can purchase cannabis and then see a professional joint roller.

Among the festival attendees, Detroit hip-hop artist Fat Ray expressed his enthusiasm for the cannabis zone, describing it as "refreshing."

"People who use cannabis as a peace mechanism, and to heal from the trauma that they've been through. This is epic," he said.

Fat Ray and others in Dank Way support the integration of cannabis, saying it's natural and legal.

"It needs to be accepted everywhere; I mean it's from the earth. What's wrong with a little weed," said attendee, Stacey Wiggins.

Not everyone is on board with the concept, though.

"There's always the 'Not in my backyard crowd.' There's always the 'Are kids going to use more drugs?' crowd," said Dilaura. "So much of it is rooted in misinformation, and old information, when you really think about it."

Dilaura expects more festivals to follow in their footsteps and predicts a future of greater cannabis acceptance.

"Would it be so crazy to think that there might be a cannabis section at a Tigers game? Would it be so crazy to think that when we go to all outdoor concerts in the future in Michigan, there'll be an area for you to safely consume and hang out and watch the band? I think that those are the types of things that are inevitable."

Arts, Beats and Eats continues through Labor Day. Tickets start at $7 and can be purchased on the festival's website.