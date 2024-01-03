Art gallery announces new headquarters in Detroit's East Village

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit art studio is getting a new headquarters.

Louis Buhl & Co.'s new headquarters is expected to come to McClellan Avenue in the East Village.

This is the former home of the Good Shepherd Catholic church.

Louis Buhl & Co.

"We're thrilled to announce this latest addition to the cultural district in the East Village: a new home for our expanding gallery Louis Buhl & Co and another outlet in the community for supporting artists. Lorcan O'Herlihy and his team's enthusiasm for what's happening in the neighborhood was evident from the start, and we have the utmost confidence in their vision for this next chapter of the gallery," Anthony and JJ Curis said.

The goal is to have retail space, a production studio, and an art gallery, according to a press release.

Louis Buhl & Co.

Organizers say they hope to open the new facility in the spring.