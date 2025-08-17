3 arrested after shooting, hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side

Body of missing 15-year-old Detroit boy found in cemetery and more top stories

Three people are in custody after a shooting and a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 19000 block of Rowe Street. Laurie Carter with the Detroit Police Department said shots were fired into a home that had people inside and at a vehicle. No one was injured.

Police said the people involved in the shooting then left the area in a black Chrysler.

A law enforcement helicopter later found the Chrysler, which officials said was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the 5500 block of Bedford Street. Police said the Chrysler hit a vehicle and then crashed into a house.

A female who was in the vehicle that the Chrysler hit was taken to the hospital. Carter said she "appears to be okay."

A 21-year-old man, a 25-year-old man and a third male in the Chrysler were arrested after attempting to leave the crash scene on foot. Police said they recovered two Draco rifles.