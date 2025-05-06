Arrest made in Detroit fatal hit-and-run that killed woman, injured man

Detroit police said an arrest was made in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month that killed a woman and injured her boyfriend.

Police announced Tuesday that the arrest happened on May 1, and the suspect was officially charged on May 3. Police said the arrest was made possible by community members and nearby businesses, who supplied camera footage.

The incident happened on April 19 at the corner of Gratiot Avenue and East Grand Boulevard. Police said two people who were riding electric scooters on East Grand Boulevard were struck by a vehicle traveling on Gratiot. Family identified the victims as Juan Smiley and D'Joran James.

Smiley was killed at the scene; meanwhile, James remains hospitalized.

"Although this has happened, I forgive you, and I hold no grudges in my heart," James said on Tuesday. "And just as I pray for myself, family, friends, and Juan and her family and her friends, I pray for you as well."