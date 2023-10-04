Armed with a smile: Dearborn crossing guard goes above and beyond to protect kids on their way to school

Armed with a smile: Dearborn crossing guard goes above and beyond to protect kids on their way to sc

Armed with a smile: Dearborn crossing guard goes above and beyond to protect kids on their way to sc

Armed with a smile: Dearborn crossing guard goes above and beyond to protect kids on their way to sc

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If there was ever a road that leads to happiness, Connie Kennedy has been taking it for the past 30 years.

"I don't even eat breakfast in the morning," she said. "I just get dressed and get ready to go out the door so I can be there for them."

Kennedy is a crossing guard in Dearborn and the first line of protection for kids on their way to school. She says seeing the families and helping kids safely cross the street is what brings her joy.

It's also what gives her purpose.

"In the summer, when I'm not doing it, I miss it," she said. "How many people can say they love their job, you know?

But what she didn't know was how much they loved her.

Recently, the community in Dearborn surprised Kennedy with balloons and a heartfelt sign celebrating her 30 years as a crossing guard.

She was also recognized by Dearborn's chief of police and city council.

"She's just always happy. I don't know how someone can be so happy and cheerful every morning, and she always is," said neighbor Theresa Russ, who helped organize Kennedy's neighborhood celebration.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin says Kennedy's presence means more to the families than she knows.

"I think it's important Connie knows how much comfort she brings not just to kids, but to families to know they are going to get home safely to and from school," said Shahin.

The love and support Kennedy receives from the community continue to drive her and motivate her to wake up every morning like she's done for the past three decades.

When does she plan on retiring? It's a question she's asked a lot, but Kennedy says she won't be hanging it up anytime soon.

"I feel that I'm making a difference," she said.

Dearborn police say Kennedy is one of the few crossing guards the department has employed. The department is short on staff and is asking anyone interested in joining to give them a call.