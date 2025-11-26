Watch CBS News
Armed suspect dead after shooting involving an officer in Trenton, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
/ CBS Detroit

An armed suspect was shot and killed about 3 a.m. Wednesday near an apartment complex in Trenton, Michigan, local police said. 

The suspect was a 37-year-old man.

Trenton Police said they were alerted in the overnight hours of a possible fatal shooting in Inkster, and that the suspect had fled the scene in a 2022 gray Ford Edge. A message went to area police departments about 2:45 a.m. that the vehicle involved had been tracked to the area of 3700 Van Horn Road. 

Police said on arrival to that area, they confronted an armed suspect "who was ultimately shot and killed." 

No officers were injured. 

The Michigan State Police Second District Special Investigation Section, is handling the investigation. 

CBS News Detroit has a crew in the area and will follow up on this story.

