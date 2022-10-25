Arctic slide, Puck-Putt, Santa sightings and more coming to Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new holiday season celebration is coming to downtown Detroit.

The Monroe Street Midway will soon be decked out for its first-ever winter wonderland featuring free activities like the Arctic Slide. Guests will be able to ride inner tubes down the 20-foot high, 80-foot long slope.

Decked Out Detroit said participants can also grab a hockey stick and shoot the puck into a net along a nine-part course called Puck-Putt. There will also be Santa sightings, Winter Bumper Cars for $5 a person, the Midway Arcade, food and warming areas.

The Monroe Street Midway opens for the holiday season on Nov. 11 and will remain open through Jan. 29.

For more information, click here.