Antisemitic flyers found in Canton Township, other Metro Detroit neighborhoods

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities across Metro Detroit are investigating after several communities were targeted with antisemitic flyers over the weekend and on Monday, which marked one year since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Multiple residents in Canton Township reported finding antisemitic flyers in driveways, according to police. The flyers were found in plastic bags that had materials that were believed to be used to weigh them down. They were found along several subdivision streets across the township.

"We assure the community that our department takes the distribution of these flyers seriously, and we have launched an investigation to identify those responsible," said Canton Township Police Chief Chad Baugh. "The safety & well-being of our community is paramount, and we will hold those responsible accountable within the laws of the State of Michigan."

Police are asking residents to check their surveillance cameras and contact the department if they find any video footage of the flyers being distributed.

"Hate speech will not be tolerated in this community," said Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak. "Canton residents deserve to feel safe and respected in their homes and neighborhoods. We are taking these actions very seriously and I have full confidence that our Police Department will be diligently working with other departments in the area to make sure this does not continue or escalate."

Northville police received similar reports on Sunday and said they found plastic sandwich bags with corn kernels and antisemitic flyers throughout neighborhoods.

The Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield police departments said they were investigating, too, after antisemitic flyers were found at more than 100 homes.

"The timing of this detestable activity exacerbates the chilling effect on our community," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King. "This type of hateful activity will not be tolerated in Farmington Hills and our agency will use all available resources to prevent, investigate, and prosecute those responsible for this incident."

On Monday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that antisemitic flyers were found in Rochester Hills and Commerce Township. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said "incidents are being aggressively investigated" by detectives, who are working with other agencies who have had similar incidents.

"More hateful things overnight," Bouchard said. "We suspect much of this coming from outsiders. I have been very clear on this topic, but it bears repeating: If you come at our Jewish community, or for that matter anyone in our Oakland County community, we will stand in front of them to protect them and we will come for you."