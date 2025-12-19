East Lansing police investigating pair of antisemitic acts at MSU's Chabad building

East Lansing police are asking for help from the public after antisemitic vandalism targeted the Michigan State University Chabad building twice in one week.

While police say the incidents happened two days apart, they believe the same person could be behind both hate crimes.

"We will not be deterred. Hatred will not push us away," said Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan executive director Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov.

That's as East Lansing police ask the public to help find this man to answer for the antisemitic vandalism caught on camera Thursday morning.

Police say it's likely the same person who was reportedly throwing rocks at the building between midnight and 1 a.m. Tuesday was caught on camera vandalizing the building on Thursday morning. On Thursday, the suspect left behind broken windows and a spray-painted Nazi symbol. Both are being investigated as hate crimes.

"The East Lansing Police Department and the East Lansing community have zero tolerance for any type of hate crimes. We're here to support all of our community members, and we welcome everyone to the City of East Lansing," said East Lansing Police Lt. Adrian Ojerio.

In addition to surveillance footage from Chabad, Ojerio says they're asking any nearby businesses to share footage that shows where this suspect came from and went to.

Shemtov says proudly celebrating Jewish traditions in the face of these dark acts is how to move through them, especially with so many students doing just that during the festival of lights.

"We're celebrating Hanukkah, and this is a time when we celebrate bringing light into the world. So this is a time when you see darkness, you see hate. The answer is we're going to bring more light," he said.

While the timing could be a distraction to Jewish celebrations, Rabbi Shemtov says this gives them an opportunity to show strength in the face of hatred.

"Look deeper and understand that you have the power to stand up for what's right, and to do it with joy and happiness. And when we all do that together, we can overcome any of our challenges," Rabbi Shemtov said.

If members of the public have tips about these incidents or video recordings of this subject from any camera, on or about Dec. 16 between midnight and 1 a.m., and Dec. 18 between 3 and 4 a.m., you can email Detective Katey Harrison.