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Another round of storms possible in Southeast Michigan this weekend

By
Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey
Ahmad Bajjey is a Chief Meteorologist at CBS News Detroit. Coming to CBS Detroit is a return home after growing up in Dearborn where his family still lives. He has spent the past 9 1/2 years in Flint as a meteorologist and most recently as chief meteorologist for WEYI and WSMH.
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Ahmad Bajjey

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Temperatures begin a cooling trend (finally) as this weekend arrives. However, we must still contend with some storm chances each day.

Highs on Saturday will jump back to near 90 degrees for another hot day. By the late afternoon and evening, storms will begin to pop in isolated areas, leading to a low-end severe risk with wind as the primary concern.

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

By Sunday, the highs head back down into the 80s with much more comfortable, and seasonal, air.

Storm chances are more scattered through the day Sunday, but they once again focus mainly later in the day.

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NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

While temperatures will be cooler than this past week, they remain quite warm and will be uncomfortable for all those without power from Friday evening's storms.

Stay with the CBS News Detroit NEXT Weather Team for updates on rain chances through the weekend.

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