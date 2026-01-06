Ann Arbor resident dies as a result of burn injuries, fire department says

An Ann Arbor resident has died as a result of his injuries during a weekend fire at his apartment, the southeast Michigan community's fire department says.

Kevin Chatman, 68, was taken to University Hospital in Ann Arbor in the aftermath of Saturday's fire in the West Arbor Apartments in the 700 block of North Maple Road, the Ann Arbor Fire Department said. He was originally reported to be in critical condition and has since died as a result of his burn injuries, the fire department said Tuesday.

The fire began at a chair where Chatman was seated at the time, the fire investigators concluded. The cause is either a chair malfunction "or unintentional human intervention, possibly smoking-related," the report said.

In the meantime, a visitor to a nearby apartment rescued the man from the fire.

The bystander who pulled him out "will be formally recognized for their heroic efforts," the fire department said.

The apartment did have working smoke detectors and sprinkler system; and the fire was contained by the sprinker system while firefighters were en route.

This is the first fire-related fatality in the city since Jan. 8, 2024.

"The Ann Arbor Fire Department extends our sincere condolences to Mr. Chatman's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the department said.