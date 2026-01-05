Watch CBS News
1 resident injured in aftermath of apartment fire in Ann Arbor

One man was seriously injured in the aftermath of an apartment fire in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local officials said. 

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said its crews responded to a fire alarm about 11:53 a.m. Saturday in the West Arbor Apartments in the 700 block of North Maple Road.

ann-arbor-fire-slider.jpg
The scene of an apartment fire Jan. 3, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ann Arbor Fire Department

While the fire was contained by fire sprinklers to one of the units, and quickly put out by firefighters, there was one resident injured. A visitor to a nearby apartment had rescued the 68-year-old man from his apartment; and the man was then taken to University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition from burn injuries.  

The fire is under investigation, but initial reports are that it was unintentional. 

