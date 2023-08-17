Ann Arbor Public Schools employees "extremely distressed" as school board moves to oust superintendent

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Union employees at Ann Arbor Public Schools wrote an open letter to the Board of Education on Wednesday in response to the Board's recent motion to remove Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

The employees wrote that they are "extremely distressed" by the move, which they say took them by surprise.

"Input was not sought from the constituent groups," said Fred Klein, president of the Ann Arbor Education Association. "We think (with) a decision this big that they would consult the teachers, the principals, all the different labor groups that are impacted by this decision that they're making."

The letter was signed by members of the AAEA, Ann Arbor Administrators Association, Ann Arbor Education Association-Office Professionals, Ann Arbor Education Association-Paraeductors, Association of School and Community Service Administrators and American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees – Technical Support Personnel.

Read the full letter from the AAPS union employees.

"I think the whole focus for our group coming together was to bring the community back into the conversation," said AAAA president Natasha York. "We're feeling left out. We're feeling not apart when I think we're at the heart of everything that happens in our community."

The employees said the Board also provided no reason to remove Swift.

"They gave no cause for the reason they're making this decision," said Klein. "Anytime there's any discipline or termination of any kind, there is a process, and there is an evaluation that's usually triggering these things. We just want this process to be transparent. It's not about the person; it's about the process."

CBS News Detroit reached out to Superintendent Swift, who declined to be interviewed for this story.

Rima Mohammad, President of the AAPS Board of Education, declined to comment. She did speak with CBS Detroit last week immediately after the board meeting.

"I do believe that there needs to be a change in leadership," Mohammad said during the Aug. 8 interview. "And, you know, unfortunately, it does have to start with the superintendent.

"It does seem really sudden, but it's just how the process works. The motions had to happen in public, and they had to happen in the time that they did."

Though Mohammad said community concerns were the reason that led to the ousting of the superintendent, she said she can't go into details.

"I wish I could, but I can't. I couldn't pinpoint how many, or which concerns, so unfortunately, I can't at this time."

AAPS administration has been under fire for its handling of an incident in which a bus aide was charged with abusing a 7-year-old boy. According to a lawsuit in that case, the mother of the child said the district did not notify her of the abuse for five weeks.

Despite outcry from the community in recent weeks, Mohammad said that the abuse case was not what spurred the board to remove Swift.

Union employees said they're concerned about starting a school year marked by uncertainty.

"Our hope is that as we're starting the school year, that we at least get clear direction," said York. "And until we can get through this process with transparency, it's going to be hard for each of us to do the best we can for students because we're not given that guidance that we normally have as a unity."

Negotiations between the Board of Education and Swift are ongoing. More details will be revealed at the next Board meeting, which is set for Aug. 23.