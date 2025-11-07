Ann Arbor police investigating robbery at First Merchants Bank

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are seeking the public's help for information related to a bank robbery on Friday morning.

A man had visited shortly before noon at the First Merchants Bank, 125 W. William St., Ann Arbor, and handed a note to a teller demanding money, the Ann Arbor Police Department reported.

Ann Arbor Police Department issued this flier, seeking information in a bank robbery investigation. Ann Arbor Police Department

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured during the incident. The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

He was wearing a black Detroit Lions hoodie and glasses, along with a black cap with the number "20" on the front.

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit a tip through Silent Witness.