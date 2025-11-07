Watch CBS News
Crime

Ann Arbor police investigating robbery at First Merchants Bank

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are seeking the public's help for information related to a bank robbery on Friday morning. 

A man had visited shortly before noon at the First Merchants Bank, 125 W. William St., Ann Arbor, and handed a note to a teller demanding money, the Ann Arbor Police Department reported.  

bank-robbery-photo-ann-arbor.jpg
Ann Arbor Police Department issued this flier, seeking information in a bank robbery investigation. Ann Arbor Police Department

No weapon was seen, and no one was injured during the incident. The suspect then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money. 

He was wearing a black Detroit Lions hoodie and glasses, along with a black cap with the number "20" on the front. 

Police ask that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920, email tips@a2gov.org, or submit a tip through Silent Witness

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue