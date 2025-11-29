1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after stabbing in Ann Arbor high school parking lot

A man is in the hospital and a suspect was arrested after a stabbing in the parking lot of a high school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at Pioneer High School, located at 601 W. Stadium Boulevard, around 4 p.m. They found the man, who had sustained injuries. Officials said he was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect left the scene on foot, but was "quickly apprehended" by nearby officers, police said.

According to officials, the stabbing is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Police are investigating.

The parking lot is often used for tailgating on days the Wolverines play at Michigan Stadium.