Ann Arbor man in constant contact with family in Israel

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - "I've been glued to the TV and calling everybody ever since," said Neal Elyakin, who hasn't moved much from his chair since hearing the news early Saturday morning after an attack by Hamas against Israel.

"My sister is updating me almost hourly of what's going on. You know, she has friends all over the place as well because she has lived in Israel for almost 50 years," Elyakin said.

His sister, Iris, and family friends of decades are in Israel. He says they are safe, with some having to take shelter.

"Right now, no one we know has been primarily affected or injured or killed, but many have, so we're just keeping track of things very carefully," Elyakin said. He adds that he hears the tension and nerves in all of his loved ones' voices when he talks to them.

"My friends in Telavi, they're anxious, and they're nervous. My friend's son is in the IDF, and he was called up. So he can't let us know he's out of conversations with us, so we don't know what's going on with him, but we're nervous about him. Is he in Gaza? Is he there? Is he involved in this, as are many, many, many reservists and active duty soldiers," Elyakin said.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 10:15 AM

