Ann Arbor man charged after critically injuring another man by throwing a large rock at his head

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man from Ann Arbor has been charged in connection with throwing a large rock at a 38-year-old man's head and critically injuring him.

Ryan Osborn, 37, has been charged with assault with intent to murder.

At about 11 p.m. on Friday, June 16, officers went to the 300 block of S. Maple for a welfare check, and when they arrived, they found a 38-year-old Ann Arbor man by himself in a parking lot with critical injuries to his head.

He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is listed in critical condition and suffered from a skull fracture.

An investigation revealed the victim and another man got into a physical altercation with another man while in the parking lot.

Video surveillance showed the altercation, which included the suspect, who was later identified as Osborn, intentionally throwing a large rock at the victim's head while on the ground.

Osborn was later arrested at the University of Michigan Hospital.

Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

He was arraigned virtually from a hospital bed and given a $500,000 cash bond.