Ann Arbor Jewish facility vandalized with antisemitic symbols; investigation underway

Police are investigating after the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor in Ann Arbor, Michigan, was vandalized with antisemitic symbols, officials said on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the facility located on the 2000 block of Birch Hollow Drive. Police said the symbols were spray-painted at the hub.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, a swastika and other imagery found at the facility were connected to the 764 group. The U.S. Department of Justice says the 764 group is nihilistic, violent extremists who "engage in criminal conduct within the United States and engage with other extremists abroad."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or send the agency an email here. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

Wednesday's incident of antisemitic vandalism is one of at least three that have taken place in Southeast Michigan over the past two months. According to law enforcement, antisemitic graffiti was found outside of Congregation Beth Shalom in Oak Park on April 22 and a fence in Sterling Heights was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti on April 20.

A 51-year-old man is charged in connection with the Oak Park incident and two teens were arrested in the Sterling Heights vandalism, officials said.