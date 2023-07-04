Ann Arbor investigate after man found in Huron River
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ann Arbor say a man was found unresponsive Tuesday in the Huron River.
Police say at about 3:30 p.m. on July 4, officers at Bandemer Park were alerted of a man in the river near the dock.
The man, identified as a 34-year-old from Ypsilanti, was pulled from the river and transported to the University of Michigan hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.