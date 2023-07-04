Watch CBS News
Ann Arbor investigate after man found in Huron River

/ CBS Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Ann Arbor say a man was found unresponsive Tuesday in the Huron River.

Police say at about 3:30 p.m. on July 4, officers at Bandemer Park were alerted of a man in the river near the dock. 

The man, identified as a 34-year-old from Ypsilanti, was pulled from the river and transported to the University of Michigan hospital. Police say he is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

