Ann Arbor firefighters rescue six people during two emergency calls on Huron River

Firefighters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, handled two water rescue calls along the Huron River during the weekend.

While injuries were not life threatening from the incidents, the department urged to take the conditions seriously and always wear a personal floatation device when going on the river. "The Huron River is NOT a controlled 'lazy river' like you would find at an amusement park," the Ann Arbor Fire Department said in its report.

The first emergency call was placed about 5 p.m. Saturday, when the fire department learned of two kayakers in distress on the Huron River near Argo Park. That call turned out to involve four kayakers who were assisted by others to shore.

Because of conflicting information on scene, firefighters continued to check the river and discovered a fifth person who had fallen overboard was hanging onto a kayak near Bandemer Park.

"Fortunately, this person was wearing a personal floatation device. AAFD brought this person into our rescue boat and assisted them to shore. We received no 911 calls on this fifth person," the report said.

But such circumstances are not unheard of.

"We have experienced multiple concurrent rescues previously; when river conditions are rough for one, it is often rough for others," the firefighters said.

Then about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the department responded to Gallup Park for a person who was injured jumping into the river from the Gallup Bridge. Fortunately, the injuries in that accident were not life threatening.

"NEVER jump off any of the bridges over the Huron River. People have DIED doing this exact thing on this stretch of the Huron River. The depth of the river is constantly changing and the river is full of debris," the firefighters said. "We cannot stress enough the strength and speed of the Huron River's current."