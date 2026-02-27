Ann Arbor doctor arrested on child sex abuse material charges, state police say

An Ann Arbor resident who worked as a doctor at an Ohio hospital is facing six charges relating to child sexually abusive material, the Michigan State Police reported.

Bryan Shanley Sack, 43, was arrested after an investigation involving a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, state troopers said. A search warrant was issued for his home in Michigan, where evidence was seized.

Sack had worked for about a year and a half at Nationwide Children's Hospital – Toledo, according to a statement that hospital officials have since provided to WTOL TV 11, the CBS affiliate in Toledo. That notice said, in part:

"We are deeply shocked and concerned by this situation. "Upon learning of the charge, Dr. Sack was immediately terminated and no longer has access to our patients, facilities or medical records. "At this time, our understanding from law enforcement is that the charges are not related to his clinical work including Nationwide Children's – Toledo. We are committed to the safety, support, and privacy of all children and will continue to monitor this situation closely."

Sack was arraigned on Feb. 21 in 15th District Court in Michigan on two counts of aggravated child sexual abusive material possession, one count of child sexual abuse material possession and three counts of use of a computer to commit a crime, court records show. The most serious of those charges have a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Bond was set at $75,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 5.

The Michigan State Police said its Computer Crimes Unit – Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was assisted by the Ann Arbor Police Department, the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections on the investigation.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website for survivors of child sexual exploitation, their caregivers and families; including a CyberTipLine.