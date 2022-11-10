Anita Baker returning to Metro Detroit as part of 2023 tour

(CBS DETROIT) - After years of lying low, Anita Baker will be back in a big way in 2023.

The Detroit R&B songstress will tour the U.S. from February through December - including a stop at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston on July 2.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets are available to Citi cardholders from 10 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The show is part of Baker's 15-city 2023 tour, her first proper tour since 1995. The tour also coincides with the 40th anniversary of Baker's debut album, "The Songstress."

Baker's last performance at Pine Knob was back in 2010, when the venue was known as DTE Energy Music Theatre.

You can purchase tickets for the show here.

Anita Baker 2023 tour dates

Feb. 11: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

Feb. 14: Atlanta, Ga. (State Farm Arena)

Feb. 17: New Orleans, La. (Smoother King Center)

May 10: Newark, NJ (Prudential Center)

May 12: Long Island, NY (UBS Arena)

May 14: Baltimore, Md. (CFG Bank Arena)

June 30: Chicago, Ill. (United Center)

July 2: Clarkston, Mich. (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Nov. 18: Greensboro, NC (Greensboro Coliseum Complex)

Nov. 22: Memphis, Tenn. (FedEx Forum)

Nov. 24: Atlantic City, NJ (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

Dec. 15: Houston, Tex. (Toyota Center)

Dec. 17: Dallas, Tex. (American Airlines Center)

Dec. 22: Los Angeles, Calif. (Crypto.com Arena)

Dec. 23: Oakland, Calif. (Oakland Arena)