Anita Baker removes Babyface from her tour, saying she experienced cyberbullying from his fan base

Anita Baker says singer Babyface will no longer open for her on tour after his fan base engaged in cyberbullying. Baker, who is on her "The Songstress" tour, said she will continue on the tour alone.

"After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone," Baker, 65, tweeted on Tuesday.

#AnitaBaker After Silently, Enduring Cyber Bulling/Verbal Abuse & Threats of Violence from the Fan Base, of Our Special Guest❤️/Support Act. In the Interest of Personal Safety. I will continue, The Songstress Tour, alone. Appropriate refunds will be made.

Blessings🎁

ABXO🎼 pic.twitter.com/P7OzVdiEPm — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) June 13, 2023

Baker, an eight-time Grammy winner with hits like "Sweet Love" and "Caught Up in the Rapture," has two remaining dates for the tour this summer. The tour will pick up again in November.

Babyface, whose real name is Kenneth Brian Edmonds, also posted a statement on Twitter, saying he was "saddened" that Baker decided to remove him from the tour. "It's unfortunate and disheartening to see how things played out via social media," the statement reads. "While I was looking forward to the rest of the dates, I have nothing but love and respect for Anita and I wish her the best for the remainder of the tour."

In May, the 64-year-old wrote on Twitter that Baker asked not to perform during a show at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, saying it was in order to give Baker "her space and time to perform her show in its entirety."

"My band and I are extremely saddened we didn't get to perform for y'all tonight," the 11-time Grammy winner wrote in the tweet. Babyface is known for hits like "Every Time I Close My Eyes" and "When Can I See You."

On Thursday, Baker tweeted another message to her fans who may be experiencing harassment by people purporting to be Babyface fans: "Block them & [report] the harassment. Do Not Engage, on my behalf."

CBS News has reached out to representatives for both Baker and Babyface and is awaiting response.