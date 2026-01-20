Detroit animal rescue groups call for foster homes for dogs amid frigid temperatures

The extreme cold is expected to persist in Southeast Michigan for the next several days. That's why animal shelters and rescues have put out an emergency call to action.

Temporary fosters are needed to help house animals for the next two weeks. This comes after another dog was found frozen to death in Detroit.

For months now, Rebel Dogs Detroit has been receiving daily calls from concerned residents about animals left outside in extreme cold.

"We're getting upwards of 100 to 150 points of contact, whether that's calls, Facebook, Instagram, email, people are contacting us constantly," said Juniper Flemming, executive director of Rebel Dogs Detroit.

It's why animal shelters and rescues are sounding the alarm, asking people to sign up to foster.

"These dogs are outside for days, weeks, sometimes months. We have no idea how they're surviving, and it's just a race against the clock, frankly," Flemming said.

A viral social media post is causing outrage in the animal welfare community. A local nonprofit organization posted disturbing images of a dog found frozen to death in Detroit.

Detroit Animal Care and Control has opened an investigation.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, DACC said, "The Karens brought this situation to our attention yesterday evening (Monday 1/19) and informed us that they removed the deceased dog for a necropsy. A Detroit Animal Care and Control investigator was assigned to this case. We are still gathering facts regarding the cause of death of this dog. This morning our investigator visited the home and met with the dog owner. The case is still under investigation. As a reminder, if it's too cold for people to be outside, it is also too cold for pets. Animal neglect in the City of Detroit is a misdemeanor. If you witness an animal in distress from weather conditions, call 313-922-dogs."

Mari Henderson is a foster for Rebel Dogs. She says bringing a dog inside your home is a rewarding experience.

"The thing that people think is that they work and they can't leave a dog home alone in a crate for eight hours, nine hours, but if you look around us, that's exactly what the dogs are doing, 24/7, waiting for a forever home," Henderson said.

"Once they learn those behaviors of being inside a home and what it means to be loved by someone, then that makes them even more adoptable."

The shelter will supply you with everything you need.

"We're one of the only organizations that, if you find a dog and you're willing to foster it, we will always back you financially. We will cover medical care. We will cover supplies, food, whatever resources you need, even training," Flemming said.

Visit the Rebel Dogs Detroit website to fill out a foster application.