Animal cruelty investigation in Macomb County leads to arrest
A man was arrested and taken into custody after several 911 callers reported seeing someone beating and dragging a dog in Macomb County, Michigan State Police report.
The incident happened about 9:35 a.m. Sunday along Van Dyke Avenue near Springbrook Estates in Bruce Township. Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatchers received numerous calls about the activity; and once troopers arrived they saw the dog and suspect in the 12000 block of St. Michel Avenue.
Troopers did a traffic stop to take the 31-year-old Bruce Township resident into custody.
In the meantime, he became combative and was handcuffed. During the arrest, the man damaged a Macomb County Sheriff's Office patrol car.
The injured dog was taken to a veterinarian for emergency care, and is expected to recover.
The suspect was lodged at Macomb County Jail, pending prosecutor review of the incident.