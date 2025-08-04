Animal cruelty investigation in Macomb County leads to arrest

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

Two-year-old dies after hit by car; Zilwaukee Bridge closing for three months; and more top stories

A man was arrested and taken into custody after several 911 callers reported seeing someone beating and dragging a dog in Macomb County, Michigan State Police report.

The incident happened about 9:35 a.m. Sunday along Van Dyke Avenue near Springbrook Estates in Bruce Township. Detroit Regional Communications Center dispatchers received numerous calls about the activity; and once troopers arrived they saw the dog and suspect in the 12000 block of St. Michel Avenue.

Troopers did a traffic stop to take the 31-year-old Bruce Township resident into custody.

In the meantime, he became combative and was handcuffed. During the arrest, the man damaged a Macomb County Sheriff's Office patrol car.

The injured dog was taken to a veterinarian for emergency care, and is expected to recover.

The suspect was lodged at Macomb County Jail, pending prosecutor review of the incident.